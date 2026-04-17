Bucharest Opera Festival promoted in Tokyo ahead of 2026 edition

The 2026 edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival will be officially launched in Tokyo through a special cultural event featuring a recital by Romanian artists and a documentary screening. The event, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tokyo in partnership with the National Opera Bucharest and the Romanian Embassy, will take place on May 4 and will include a performance by soprano Iulia Isaev and pianist Liana Mareș.

The program will feature a selection of well-known arias alongside Romanian musical pieces, offering Japanese audiences an introduction to the country’s lyrical tradition, the organizers said.

The evening will also include a screening of a documentary about the 2025 edition of the festival, showcasing its previous success.

In this setting, details about the fifth edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival will also be unveiled, providing a preview of this year’s event, which will take place in June.

Music critic Oltea Șerban Pârâu, the founder of the festival, is set to deliver a presentation on the development of the event and its impact in Romania and abroad. Meanwhile, Opera director Daniel Jinga will outline the role of the festival in promoting Romanian opera on the international stage.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com