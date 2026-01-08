Recently opened Bucharest National Cathedral restricts visitors’ access for interior works

The recently opened National Cathedral in Bucharest is set to restrict access for visitors for interior works starting Friday, January 9, according to information released by the Romanian Patriarchate.

The National Cathedral has been open to the public for a limited period, set especially for the major winter holidays. As such, the faithful could visit the grand place of worship between December 24, 2025, and January 8, 2026.

During the holiday period, thousands of pilgrims crossed the threshold of the National Cathedral for reflection and veneration. Visitors had access only to certain areas, given that the interior works are not yet completed.

The temporary opening came in response to the high level of interest shown each year around major religious holidays. For many faithful, visiting the Cathedral was a symbolic moment, linked to the spiritual significance of this period.

Despite the opening, liturgical services continued to be officiated in other places of worship located nearby. The religious ceremonies took place, as before, in the historic Patriarchal Cathedral of the Holy Emperors Constantine and Helena, on Patriarchal Hill.

In addition, some of the services were held at the Chapel of the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation, a space designated for liturgical activities during the works.

Starting January 9, 2026, the National Cathedral will be closed to the public once again. The decision is related to the resumption of interior works, considered essential for completing the project. Church authorities have not yet announced a new date for the full reopening of the Cathedral. Until then, access for the faithful will remain restricted, and the works will continue according to the established schedule.

(Photo source: Catedrala Nationala on Facebook)