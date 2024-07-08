Real Estate

Bucharest mayor expects final court decision to demolish Cathedral Plaza office building

08 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicuşor Dan, announced that, in a few weeks, the Bucharest Court of Appeal would give the final sentence in the last trial that the City Hall has with the owners of Cathedral Plaza, a 19-story illegal office building in downtown Bucharest close to the Saint Joseph Cathedral.

He said he hopes to begin demolition works if the decision is favorable, as a "sign of the health of our democracy."

"It is the emblem of real estate corruption in Bucharest, and the fact that it will be demolished one day will be a sign of the health of our democracy," the mayor said, G4media.ro reported.

The demolition order for the building was issued by the Bucharest City Hall in July 2022, 12 years after it was completed. But the owners of the building argued in court that even if built illegally, the building fits the urban plan of the city – and this is the essence of the last trial, mayor Nicusor Dan explained.

"Let's say your grandmother has a house she built without authorization 60 years ago. It doesn't mean we have to demolish it. We have to see if this construction fits into the Urban Plan of the locality, and most of them do. The owners of Cathedral Plaza resorted to this mechanism of entry into legality. In my opinion, totally unjustified," he said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Bucharest mayor expects final court decision to demolish Cathedral Plaza office building

08 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicuşor Dan, announced that, in a few weeks, the Bucharest Court of Appeal would give the final sentence in the last trial that the City Hall has with the owners of Cathedral Plaza, a 19-story illegal office building in downtown Bucharest close to the Saint Joseph Cathedral.

He said he hopes to begin demolition works if the decision is favorable, as a "sign of the health of our democracy."

"It is the emblem of real estate corruption in Bucharest, and the fact that it will be demolished one day will be a sign of the health of our democracy," the mayor said, G4media.ro reported.

The demolition order for the building was issued by the Bucharest City Hall in July 2022, 12 years after it was completed. But the owners of the building argued in court that even if built illegally, the building fits the urban plan of the city – and this is the essence of the last trial, mayor Nicusor Dan explained.

"Let's say your grandmother has a house she built without authorization 60 years ago. It doesn't mean we have to demolish it. We have to see if this construction fits into the Urban Plan of the locality, and most of them do. The owners of Cathedral Plaza resorted to this mechanism of entry into legality. In my opinion, totally unjustified," he said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 July 2024
Entertainment
Hardwell walks off stage, Nicki Minaj cancels show at 2024 SAGA festival in Bucharest
08 July 2024
Transport
Tarom cancels several flights from Bucharest’s main airport, transport minister asks for quick solutions
08 July 2024
Justice
Court says Tate brothers can travel within the EU while awaiting trial in Romania
08 July 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank cuts policy rate by 25bp to 6.75%
05 July 2024
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz submits application for Romanian citizenship
05 July 2024
Politics
Regional security and Ukraine on Romanian president’s agenda at NATO Summit
05 July 2024
Sports
Romania to receive EUR 12 mln for its run in the EURO 2024 football tournament
05 July 2024
Sports
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc to be Romania’s flag-bearers