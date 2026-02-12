Bucharest flexible office deliveries triple year-on-year as market tops 74,000 sqm in 2025

Bucharest’s flexible office market expanded strongly in 2025, with new deliveries tripling year-on-year and total stock reaching 74,000 sqm across 48 locations. The segment now accounts for more than 2% of the city’s modern office inventory, according to data released by real estate services firm iO Partners.

Total flex supply grew by 8.1% compared with the previous year, supported by 5,600 sqm of new space delivered in 2025 - an increase of more than 300% from 2024 levels, the same source said.

The market remains highly centralized, with 72% of flexible office stock concentrated in the Center (25%), Floreasca–Barbu Văcărescu (17%), Center-West (16%), and the CBD (14%).

Prime asking rents for flexible offices peak in the CBD and central areas at around EUR 400 per person per month. Mid-range submarkets such as Center-West and Floreasca average EUR 350, while Dimitrie Pompeiu and North-West Expozitiei remain the most affordable at roughly EUR 250 per person per month.

Around 69% of flexible office stock is located in Class A buildings, while green-certified properties account for more than 50,000 sqm of total supply, iO Partners also said. Approximately 84% of flex space is situated within 1 km of a subway station, with nearly two-thirds within a 500 m radius.

The local operator landscape is led by IWG, whose brands Regus and Spaces hold a combined 34% market share by area. Other key players include Mindspace (11%), The One (10%), aSpace (9%), Hotspot (6%), and Supertree (4%), while new players such as Betahaus, V7, and OmniOffice have recently entered the market.

Globally, the coworking sector is projected to nearly double in value by 2029, reaching an estimated USD 51 billion.

