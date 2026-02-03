Bucharest district mayor claims he was poisoned with arsenic and mercury

Daniel Băluță, the Social Democrat (PSD) mayor of Bucharest’s District 4, claimed he was intentionally poisoned with arsenic and mercury and that he suspects who the perpetrator might be. During an interview given to Digi24 on Monday, February 2, he stated that the poisoning caused him a series of health problems.

The mayor explained that the issue is older, but he did not want to reveal it during his candidacy for Bucharest mayor. The Social Democrat gathered around 20.5% of votes in the elections back in December, coming in third after Liberal candidate Ciprian Ciucu and far-right politician Anca Alexandrescu.

The official said he is disclosing the poisoning now “to inform those who had the intentions" that he is aware.

When asked if he suspects who might be behind his poisoning, he replied that he has a guess. He later emphasized that the person who poisoned him is not connected to politics.

“That is why I did not speak about this during the electoral campaign, because I have never wanted in my life for people to perceive me as someone who wants to play the victim. I have been a fighter, I am a fighter, and I will be a fighter. But it is a warning signal and a cautionary signal for other people as well, to be careful with the things happening around them, because problems can come from where you least expect them,” Daniel Băluță said.

The mayor added that he will alert the police if he finds evidence of the poisoning.

Back in 2019, former Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea, also a Social Democrat, said a 4-centimeter wire was found in her colon, hinting that someone may have wanted to harm her, according to G4Media.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)