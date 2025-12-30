Events

Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says

30 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 1.5 million people visited the Christmas markets organized by the Bucharest City Hall during the 2025 holiday season, the institution announced. The Christmas celebrations spanned 30 days and took place across three major locations in the capital, featuring dozens of live concerts, well-known artists, hundreds of food and craft stalls, and a wide range of entertainment events.

The main event, the Bucharest Christmas Market in Constituției Square, marked its 18th edition this year and was held between November 29 and December 28. Designated as the capital’s official Christmas fair, it hosted concerts by leading Romanian artists, including Smiley, Theo Rose, Connect-R, Lora, Iuliana Beregoi, Voltaj, Iris, Vunk, Direcția 5, Nicu Alifantis, Ștefan Hrușcă, and Horia Brenciu.

A second Christmas market, Bucharest Downtown, was organized in Universitǎții Square in partnership with the Food Truck Festival. Throughout December, the location offered an alternative social and entertainment space, featuring 15 food trucks, light installations, a carousel, and a music program.

The third event, the Bucharest Opera Christmas Market, took place between December 6 and December 28 on the esplanade of the National Opera. According to the municipality, the performances held there attracted thousands of visitors.

In total, an estimated 1.5 million people attended the three Christmas markets organized by Bucharest City Hall. Officials said around one-third of visitors were tourists from other parts of Romania and from abroad.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says

30 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 1.5 million people visited the Christmas markets organized by the Bucharest City Hall during the 2025 holiday season, the institution announced. The Christmas celebrations spanned 30 days and took place across three major locations in the capital, featuring dozens of live concerts, well-known artists, hundreds of food and craft stalls, and a wide range of entertainment events.

The main event, the Bucharest Christmas Market in Constituției Square, marked its 18th edition this year and was held between November 29 and December 28. Designated as the capital’s official Christmas fair, it hosted concerts by leading Romanian artists, including Smiley, Theo Rose, Connect-R, Lora, Iuliana Beregoi, Voltaj, Iris, Vunk, Direcția 5, Nicu Alifantis, Ștefan Hrușcă, and Horia Brenciu.

A second Christmas market, Bucharest Downtown, was organized in Universitǎții Square in partnership with the Food Truck Festival. Throughout December, the location offered an alternative social and entertainment space, featuring 15 food trucks, light installations, a carousel, and a music program.

The third event, the Bucharest Opera Christmas Market, took place between December 6 and December 28 on the esplanade of the National Opera. According to the municipality, the performances held there attracted thousands of visitors.

In total, an estimated 1.5 million people attended the three Christmas markets organized by Bucharest City Hall. Officials said around one-third of visitors were tourists from other parts of Romania and from abroad.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 December 2025
Events
Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says
30 December 2025
Transport
Romania set to inaugurate record number of highway kilometers in 2026
30 December 2025
Travel
The Times features Romania’s Via Transilvanica among top travel destinations for 2026
30 December 2025
Politics
Looking back: Ten stories that shaped Romania in 2025
30 December 2025
Finance
Romania’s budget deficit drops to 6.4% of GDP in January-November 2025
30 December 2025
Events
Live concerts and fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve celebration in Bucharest’s District 3
29 December 2025
Entertainment
Where to ski in Romania this winter
29 December 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court postpones decision on magistrates’ pensions due to lack of quorum