Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says

More than 1.5 million people visited the Christmas markets organized by the Bucharest City Hall during the 2025 holiday season, the institution announced. The Christmas celebrations spanned 30 days and took place across three major locations in the capital, featuring dozens of live concerts, well-known artists, hundreds of food and craft stalls, and a wide range of entertainment events.

The main event, the Bucharest Christmas Market in Constituției Square, marked its 18th edition this year and was held between November 29 and December 28. Designated as the capital’s official Christmas fair, it hosted concerts by leading Romanian artists, including Smiley, Theo Rose, Connect-R, Lora, Iuliana Beregoi, Voltaj, Iris, Vunk, Direcția 5, Nicu Alifantis, Ștefan Hrușcă, and Horia Brenciu.

A second Christmas market, Bucharest Downtown, was organized in Universitǎții Square in partnership with the Food Truck Festival. Throughout December, the location offered an alternative social and entertainment space, featuring 15 food trucks, light installations, a carousel, and a music program.

The third event, the Bucharest Opera Christmas Market, took place between December 6 and December 28 on the esplanade of the National Opera. According to the municipality, the performances held there attracted thousands of visitors.

In total, an estimated 1.5 million people attended the three Christmas markets organized by Bucharest City Hall. Officials said around one-third of visitors were tourists from other parts of Romania and from abroad.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)