Bucharest Becomes Regional Hub for EdTech Strategy: AIDUCATION’26

On 14 March 2026, Bucharest will position itself at the centre of the global dialogue on the future of AI in education as AIDUCATION’26 returns to Cambridge School of Bucharest. Now in its third year, the conference has evolved into an international platform that attracts educators, school leaders, and technology strategists from over 15 countries.

This year marks a point in the conversation around Artificial Intelligence. The focus has moved beyond the initial fascination with tools to a critical new phase that prioritises practical implementation, ethical governance, and the integration of AI into the operational systems of modern schools.



Global Expertise Landing in Romania



The 2026 conference brings two of the most respected figures in global education to Bucharest.



Opening the event is Professor Rose Luckin, widely regarded as one of the world’s premier experts on AI for education. As Founder of Educate Ventures Research and Professor Emerita at University College London, Luckin has spent decades researching the intersection of machine learning and human intelligence. Her keynote address will challenge attendees to look past new gadgets and focus on human-centred, ethical AI that augments the teacher rather than replacing them.



Joining her is Al Kingsley MBE, Group CEO of NetSupport and Chair of Hampton Academy Trust. Awarded an MBE in 2025 for his services to education, Kingsley is a heavyweight in digital strategy and governance. His keynote will address the practicalities of leadership in a digital age and focus on how schools can remain safe, secure, and strategically sound while navigating rapid technological change.



Moving Past the "Honeymoon Phase"



The driving force behind this year’s agenda is the recognition that schools need strategy more than they need enthusiasm.



"We are moving past the 'honeymoon phase' of AI in education," explains Matthew Wemyss, Assistant School Director at Cambridge School of Bucharest and the event’s organiser. "Schools are no longer just asking what these tools can do. They are asking how to govern them, how to safeguard their students, and how to improve operational workflows. AIDUCATION’26 aims to answer these questions by helping leaders bridge the gap between high-level theory and the daily reality of running a modern school."



Deep Dive: The Workshop Programme



A key differentiator for AIDUCATION’26 is its extensive workshop programme. While keynote speeches provide the inspiration, the breakout sessions provide the toolkit. The day is structured to ensure that every attendee leaves with actionable strategies.



This year features targeted streams that reflect a whole-school approach.



The Leadership & Strategy Stream Designed for School Directors and Governors, these sessions tackle the high-stakes questions of governance. Workshops will cover data privacy regulations, drafting robust AI policies, and managing the cultural shift required to upskill staff. Leaders will work through case studies on how to balance innovation with risk management to ensure their institutions remain compliant.



The Teaching & Learning Stream For classroom practitioners, the focus is on AI as a co-pilot. Workshops will demonstrate how to use AI to reduce workload by automating lesson planning and resource creation. This allows teachers to reinvest time into student interaction. Specific sessions will explore personalised learning where AI tools adapt to individual student needs.



The Operational & Administrative Stream Often overlooked in educational conferences, this stream addresses the business backbone of schools. Sessions for admissions officers, marketing teams, and HR staff will show how AI can streamline administrative workflows, improve parent communication, and analyse school data to spot trends in enrollment and retention.



The Student Wellbeing & Ethics Stream Perhaps the most critical area for 2026, these workshops focus on the human impact of AI. Experts will guide pastoral leaders on safeguarding students against deepfakes and misinformation. Discussions will centre on maintaining human connection in increasingly digital environments to ensure that wellbeing remains the priority.



Innovating for the Future



The event also emphasizes that students are active participants in this technological shift. The Create.Code.Change competition, organised in collaboration with Canva Education, invites students aged 11 and above to develop app concepts using safe and secure AI coding tools.



Participants are challenged to design solutions that address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The finalists will showcase their projects at the conference and demonstrate the creative potential of the next generation to the attending delegates.



A Growing Ecosystem



AIDUCATION’26 is supported by a dynamic coalition of partners that reflects the diversity of the modern education landscape. Leading international organisations, including COBIS (Council of British International Schools), Toddle, Everyway, and Mindjoy, bring global expertise to the event. They are joined by established regional players such as DACRIS and D&L Cuisine. Together, these partners represent the broad spectrum of technological, curricular, and operational support essential for future-ready schools.



Registration Details



AIDUCATION’26 takes place on 14 March 2026 at Cambridge School of Bucharest. Registration is currently open for educators, school leaders, and education professionals from all systems.



For more information, and tickets, visit: www.cambridgeschool.ro/aiducation26/



*This is a press release.