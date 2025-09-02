Cluj Airport first in Romania to lift restrictions on liquids in hand luggage

The Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca said it will become the first airport in Romania to lift restrictions on the volume of liquids, aerosols, and gels that passengers can carry in their hand luggage.

Starting September 3, the long-standing rule limiting containers to 100 milliliters will be eliminated, the airport announced. Passengers will be allowed to bring individual containers of up to two liters in their cabin baggage, without the need to remove them during security checks.

The change was made possible through the installation of new-generation security equipment, introduced in cooperation with Romania’s Anti-Terrorist Brigade of the SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service) and the equipment manufacturer. The systems were updated to comply with European Commission standards for liquid explosives detection.

“The lifting of restrictions on the amount of liquids that can be carried on board aircraft is a measure long awaited by passengers. By adopting these measures, we once again demonstrate that Cluj International Airport remains a model of best practices in terms of infrastructure development, passenger safety, and security,” said Alin Tișe, president of the Cluj County Council.

David Ciceo, general director of Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj, pointed to the benefits for travelers: “Passengers will no longer need to remove liquids at security control and can carry containers of up to two liters. […] This will also reduce processing time at security checks.”

The new security scanners were purchased in 2024 with European funding as part of the airport’s terminal expansion project. Viorel Federiga, president of the Board of Administration of Cluj Airport, said the move highlights the airport’s commitment to offering more facilities and greater comfort to passengers.

Cluj International Airport is Romania’s leading regional airport, handling more than 3.2 million passengers in 2024. Traffic is expected to reach 3.4 million in 2025, as the airport continues to expand its infrastructure and services.

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul Internațional Avram Iancu Cluj)