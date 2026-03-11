Schwarz Group talks production and export opportunities with Romanian PM

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan and Schwarz Group CEO Gerd Chrzanowski discussed on March 10 at the government’s headquarters investments in food production in Romania and the promotion of Romanian producers on European markets. Producing locally and exporting the products of Romanian suppliers were on the agenda, as well as the government’s stimulus package available to investments.

The German retail group is close to taking over local peer La Cocos, with a hyperdiscount model, and Schwarz plans to expand beyond its borders.

Unlike other European retailers, Schwarz Group operates its own production facilities – 23, where it produces confectionery, beverages, and pastry, according to Ziarul Financiar.

PM Bolojan emphasised that the economic stimulus package promoted by the government offers mechanisms to support investments, such as loans benefiting from government guarantees, state aid schemes, and other facilities in accordance with European norms, according to the official government press release.

Another topic addressed in the proposal of prime minister Bolojan was related to the promotion of local producers on European markets.

"The government is fully open to supporting competitive Romanian producers to increase their production capacity and reach the standards required by foreign markets, but collaboration with large international companies will strongly change their approach," the head of the executive stated.

Schwarz, through Lidl and Kaufland, operates in dozens of markets, many of them European. Therefore, the presence of local brands in these networks would ensure strong sales growth.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)