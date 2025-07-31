Liquids up to two liters to be allowed on airports that install new security equipment, Romanian Intelligence Service says

The Romanian Intelligence Service noted that liquids, aerosols, and gels in containers with a capacity of up to two liters can be transported by passengers in the aircraft cabin only at airports that install the new model of control equipment.

The press release, published on Wednesday, July 30, provided clarifications regarding a new security procedure at airports in Europe and Romania. According to them, the lifting of restrictions will only be possible at Romanian airports that have recertified and fully updated equipment.

“The recertification, at the European level, of a security control equipment model used also in airports in Romania has created the premises for lifting the restrictions on transporting liquids, aerosols, and gels in hand luggage. The transportation of these items in containers with a capacity of up to two liters will, however, be possible only after the installation of the newly certified detection algorithm and the completion of the testing stages,” SRI officials transmitted in a press release.

The European Commission recently authorized the installation of scanners that allow passengers to transport containers with liquids with a volume greater than 100 milliliters in their hand luggage on planes.

“We have approved this first configuration of airport scanners that allow passengers to bring on board larger containers for liquids. The responsibility for informing passengers remains with each airport, and it must fully inform passengers whether or not this state-of-the-art technology is used,” announced Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, spokesperson of the European Commission for Transport.

As such, airports equipped with the Smiths Detection Hi-Scan 6040 CTix security control equipment will soon allow passengers to transport liquids of up to 2 liters. There are currently approximately 700 such scanners installed in airports in 21 EU member states, including Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

At the moment, liquids, aerosols, and gels, or LAGs, including pastes, lotions, creams, mixtures of liquids/solids, pressurized containers, gels, or others with a similar consistency, are prohibited on planes. Examples include cosmetic products, toothpaste, beverages, and food like soup, oil, honey, and others.

(Photo source: Bucharest Airports on Facebook)