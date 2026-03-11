Romania's Defense Council meets as US reportedly seeks military deployment at Kogălniceanu base

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) is meeting Wednesday morning at Cotroceni Palace to analyze the temporary deployment of military capabilities on the country’s territory, reportedly following a request from the United States. The council will also assess the impact of recent developments in the Middle East on Romania’s oil market.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting agenda includes discussions on the situation in the Middle East and its implications for Romania, as well as the possible temporary deployment of military assets in the country.

Sources cited by Digi24 said the United States requested the deployment of troops and fighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu air base in Constanța County, a strategic NATO facility, amid the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The meeting was scheduled for 9:30 AM to reportedly allow time for the decision to be sent to Parliament the same day if approved, as the deployment of foreign troops and military operations on Romanian territory requires parliamentary approval.

The Mihail Kogălniceanu base has been used in previous military operations and is considered an important NATO hub in the region. Currently, around 1,000 American troops are stationed in Romania, mainly at the bases in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Câmpia Turzii, and Deveselu.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said it was informed in October 2025 about the resizing of some US forces deployed on NATO’s eastern flank as part of a broader review of the global posture of American military forces.

The last CSAT meeting took place in November 2025, when officials discussed measures aimed at strengthening Romania’s defense capacity and increasing the resilience of society.

