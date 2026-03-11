Defense

Romania's Defense Council meets as US reportedly seeks military deployment at Kogălniceanu base

11 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) is meeting Wednesday morning at Cotroceni Palace to analyze the temporary deployment of military capabilities on the country’s territory, reportedly following a request from the United States. The council will also assess the impact of recent developments in the Middle East on Romania’s oil market.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting agenda includes discussions on the situation in the Middle East and its implications for Romania, as well as the possible temporary deployment of military assets in the country.

Sources cited by Digi24 said the United States requested the deployment of troops and fighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu air base in Constanța County, a strategic NATO facility, amid the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The meeting was scheduled for 9:30 AM to reportedly allow time for the decision to be sent to Parliament the same day if approved, as the deployment of foreign troops and military operations on Romanian territory requires parliamentary approval.

The Mihail Kogălniceanu base has been used in previous military operations and is considered an important NATO hub in the region. Currently, around 1,000 American troops are stationed in Romania, mainly at the bases in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Câmpia Turzii, and Deveselu.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said it was informed in October 2025 about the resizing of some US forces deployed on NATO’s eastern flank as part of a broader review of the global posture of American military forces.

The last CSAT meeting took place in November 2025, when officials discussed measures aimed at strengthening Romania’s defense capacity and increasing the resilience of society.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Defense

Romania's Defense Council meets as US reportedly seeks military deployment at Kogălniceanu base

11 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) is meeting Wednesday morning at Cotroceni Palace to analyze the temporary deployment of military capabilities on the country’s territory, reportedly following a request from the United States. The council will also assess the impact of recent developments in the Middle East on Romania’s oil market.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting agenda includes discussions on the situation in the Middle East and its implications for Romania, as well as the possible temporary deployment of military assets in the country.

Sources cited by Digi24 said the United States requested the deployment of troops and fighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu air base in Constanța County, a strategic NATO facility, amid the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The meeting was scheduled for 9:30 AM to reportedly allow time for the decision to be sent to Parliament the same day if approved, as the deployment of foreign troops and military operations on Romanian territory requires parliamentary approval.

The Mihail Kogălniceanu base has been used in previous military operations and is considered an important NATO hub in the region. Currently, around 1,000 American troops are stationed in Romania, mainly at the bases in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Câmpia Turzii, and Deveselu.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said it was informed in October 2025 about the resizing of some US forces deployed on NATO’s eastern flank as part of a broader review of the global posture of American military forces.

The last CSAT meeting took place in November 2025, when officials discussed measures aimed at strengthening Romania’s defense capacity and increasing the resilience of society.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 March 2026
Business
Schwarz Group talks production and export opportunities with Romanian PM
11 March 2026
M&A
Raiffeisen close to taking over Romanian BBVA unit for EUR 550 mln
11 March 2026
Environment
New herbivorous dinosaur species discovered in Romania’s Hațeg UNESCO Geopark
11 March 2026
Defense
Romania's Defense Council meets as US reportedly seeks military deployment at Kogălniceanu base
10 March 2026
Events
Moldova’s Eurovision 2026 entry “Viva Moldova” gets official music video
10 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly raises EUR 2 mln to build Bucharest factory and accelerate drone, counter-drone production
10 March 2026
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia to expand its portfolio of electric models in the coming years
10 March 2026
Energy
Romania mulls reopening the Petrotel Lukoil Refinery to ease fuel costs