Bucharest airport parking lot to close for construction works at subway line

The parking lot in front of the Departures terminal at Bucharest's "Henri Coandă" International Airport will be closed starting Monday, September 9, due to construction work on the future "Otopeni Airport" subway station.

Passengers wishing to park as close as possible to the Departures terminal will need to use the parking lot located in the central roundabout (P3 parking), which will operate under a "short-term" regime, according to the Bucharest Airports Company. Additionally, the company stated that it is working on several projects to increase parking capacity for passengers.

The total value of the construction for the two sections of the new M6 subway line, which will connect Bucharest's Gara de Nord railway station to Otopeni Airport, is approaching EUR 10 billion (EUR 2 billion), including VAT.

The work on the first section is expected to be completed by 2027, and on the second section by 2028. Specifically, the connection from Gara de Nord to Otopeni is scheduled to be operational by 2028.

“The deadline is 2028 for the entire route from Gara de Nord to Otopeni. That’s the maximum term. But as of today, the progress on the first section is around 14%, based on what the builders have told me. Of course, tunnel work will be followed by architectural elements and other phases,” said transport minister Sorin Grindeanu last week during a site visit to the 1 Mai - Tokyo section of the M6 Line, cited by Digi24.

The M6 subway line will cover a route of 14.2 km of double track, with 12 trains serving 12 stations.

