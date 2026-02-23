BT Property strengthens Cluj-Napoca presence with Record Park office deal
BT Property, an alternative real estate investment fund managed by INNO Investments SAI SA, part of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, acquired the office complex Record Park in Cluj-Napoca from Belgium’s AYA Properties Fund.
Launched in 2021, BT Property invests primarily in income-generating real estate assets and property-focused companies, according to the announcement. It manages assets of around EUR 79 million and has generated a return of over 55% since inception.
The fund’s portfolio now totals approximately 43,000 square meters of leasable space across retail, office, and medical segments, including the latest acquisition.
Record Park is a Class AAA office complex located in a premium area of Cluj-Napoca, offering about 15,000 sqm of high-end office space leased to international companies.
Developed in 2020 on a former industrial site, the project integrates fitness and swimming facilities, a restaurant, co-working areas, and more than 200 underground parking spaces, and has maintained full occupancy since launch.
irina.marica@romania-insider.com
(Photo source: press release)