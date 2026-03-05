Business

Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion

05 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania's brand value has exceeded USD 1 billion, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 report for 2026. The report shows that BT records a top brand score due to high credibility, attractiveness, and a high level of recommendation.

The analysis was carried out from the point of view of the financial value of the brand (Brand Value) and brand strength (Brand Strength Index). Brand Finance specializes in evaluating brands and does so for over 6,000 companies annually. 

BT’s brand value has grown by 6% compared to 2025, according to the analysis. The bank is 224th in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 ranking. 

Similarly, Banca Transilvania’s brand strength received a score of 92.9 out of 100, placing it in the top 10 strongest banking brands in the world for the fifth consecutive year. 

Banca Transilvania entered the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking in 2018, in position 486 out of 500, with a brand value of USD 174 million. Since then, the brand has recorded an upward evolution both in value and in position in the ranking. In 2025, the brand value stood at USD 955 million, growing by 39% compared to 2024.

Brand Finance calculates the strength and value of brands by combining marketing data with financial analyses, analyzing financial indicators: profitability, risk, growth prospects, perception of consumers and other stakeholders, and the capacity of the brand to generate preference and performance.

“Banca Transilvania is an example that a local brand can grow and can become a market leader. In 32 years, BT has gone through key moments and reinventions. The strength and magnetism of the bank come from the capacity to grow constantly, to adapt quickly, and to remain close to people. It is a brand driven by energy, ambition, and dynamism. The story says that we can,” said Ömer Tetik, CEO of BT.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Normal
Business

Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion

05 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania's brand value has exceeded USD 1 billion, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 report for 2026. The report shows that BT records a top brand score due to high credibility, attractiveness, and a high level of recommendation.

The analysis was carried out from the point of view of the financial value of the brand (Brand Value) and brand strength (Brand Strength Index). Brand Finance specializes in evaluating brands and does so for over 6,000 companies annually. 

BT’s brand value has grown by 6% compared to 2025, according to the analysis. The bank is 224th in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 ranking. 

Similarly, Banca Transilvania’s brand strength received a score of 92.9 out of 100, placing it in the top 10 strongest banking brands in the world for the fifth consecutive year. 

Banca Transilvania entered the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking in 2018, in position 486 out of 500, with a brand value of USD 174 million. Since then, the brand has recorded an upward evolution both in value and in position in the ranking. In 2025, the brand value stood at USD 955 million, growing by 39% compared to 2024.

Brand Finance calculates the strength and value of brands by combining marketing data with financial analyses, analyzing financial indicators: profitability, risk, growth prospects, perception of consumers and other stakeholders, and the capacity of the brand to generate preference and performance.

“Banca Transilvania is an example that a local brand can grow and can become a market leader. In 32 years, BT has gone through key moments and reinventions. The strength and magnetism of the bank come from the capacity to grow constantly, to adapt quickly, and to remain close to people. It is a brand driven by energy, ambition, and dynamism. The story says that we can,” said Ömer Tetik, CEO of BT.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 March 2026
Macro
PwC survey: Optimism of Romanian executives at 5-year low
05 March 2026
Business
Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion
04 March 2026
Defense
Romania's foreign minister urges Middle East ceasefire as thousands seek repatriation
04 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly launches Romania-developed counter-drone system, plans Bucharest factory
04 March 2026
People
Romanian prosecutor leading EPPO receives Robert Blum Prize for Democracy, donates sum to Ukraine
04 March 2026
Tech
Romania’s Government Private Cloud enters operational stage with 4 data centers
04 March 2026
Energy
Romanian energy minister walks back statement on fuel prices, says they could reach RON 10 per liter
04 March 2026
Politics
New US ambassador says Washington and Bucharest will deepen security and energy cooperation