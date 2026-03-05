Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion

Banca Transilvania's brand value has exceeded USD 1 billion, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 report for 2026. The report shows that BT records a top brand score due to high credibility, attractiveness, and a high level of recommendation.

The analysis was carried out from the point of view of the financial value of the brand (Brand Value) and brand strength (Brand Strength Index). Brand Finance specializes in evaluating brands and does so for over 6,000 companies annually.

BT’s brand value has grown by 6% compared to 2025, according to the analysis. The bank is 224th in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 ranking.

Similarly, Banca Transilvania’s brand strength received a score of 92.9 out of 100, placing it in the top 10 strongest banking brands in the world for the fifth consecutive year.

Banca Transilvania entered the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking in 2018, in position 486 out of 500, with a brand value of USD 174 million. Since then, the brand has recorded an upward evolution both in value and in position in the ranking. In 2025, the brand value stood at USD 955 million, growing by 39% compared to 2024.

Brand Finance calculates the strength and value of brands by combining marketing data with financial analyses, analyzing financial indicators: profitability, risk, growth prospects, perception of consumers and other stakeholders, and the capacity of the brand to generate preference and performance.

“Banca Transilvania is an example that a local brand can grow and can become a market leader. In 32 years, BT has gone through key moments and reinventions. The strength and magnetism of the bank come from the capacity to grow constantly, to adapt quickly, and to remain close to people. It is a brand driven by energy, ambition, and dynamism. The story says that we can,” said Ömer Tetik, CEO of BT.

(Photo source: company photo)