Bryan Adams to return to Romania for December show in Cluj-Napoca

Canadian singer Bryan Adams will perform at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca on December 17, as part of his global “Roll with the Punches” tour, Agerpres reported. The show marks the star’s return to a Romanian stage following his “Bare Bones” concert in Bucharest in spring 2025.

The “Roll with the Punches” tour is designed for arena venues and will feature a full-band electric show, the organizers said. The setlist is expected to span multiple stages of the artist’s career, including international chart-topping hits as well as newer material and live reinterpretations.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Bryan Adams has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has topped charts in more than 40 countries.

Tickets for the concert in Romania are to be made available online here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Eventim.ro)