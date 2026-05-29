Central Romania: Brașov-Sfântu Gheorghe metropolitan train receives Transport Ministry approval

The metropolitan train connecting Brașov and Sfântu Gheorghe received a necessary approval from the Ministry of Transport, according to an announcement made on Thursday, May 28.

The order regarding the establishment of a partnership between the Brașov County Council and state-owned national railway operator CFR for the implementation of the metropolitan train project in Brașov was signed by transport minister Radu Miruță after it had been submitted for public consultation in April.

The next steps in the process include the actual signing of the partnership between the Brașov County Council and CFR, followed by the adoption of decisions by the local councils in the partner localities. All of these steps must be finalized by June 30, which is the deadline for submitting the project in order to access European funding.

The project, developed by the County Council, Brașov City Hall, the Metropolitan Transport Association, and CFR, aims at operationalizing three railway routes dedicated to commuter transport: TM1: Stupini Halt – Brașov Railway Station, with stops in the Bartolomeu and Tractorul neighborhoods; TM2: Codlea – Sfântu Gheorghe, with stops in Ghimbav (industrial park), the Airport, and the commune of Prejmer; and TM3: Zărnești – Dârste, with stops in all railway stations and new stopping points.

The metropolitan train route is estimated at RON 1.27 billion excluding VAT. Local officials aim to attract EUR 238 million in non-repayable funds through the Sectoral Operational Transport Programme, according to local news outlet Buna Ziua Brasov.

The project aims to rehabilitate existing CFR stations and arrange new stopping points, as well as purchase modern and efficient rolling stock. It also includes the arrangement of roads leading to the new train stations or parking areas serving them. The implementation period of the train project is expected to be 36 months.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Brasov on Facebook)