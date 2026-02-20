Culture

Major exhibition dedicated to Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși opens in Rome

20 February 2026

An exhibition dedicated to Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși opened on Thursday, February 19, at the Mercati di Traiano Museum in Rome, marking one of the flagship cultural events of the Romania-Italy Cultural Year 2026, the Culture Ministry said. It awaits visitors until July 19, 2026.

Titled “Constantin Brâncuși: The Origins of Infinity,” the exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Romanian and Italian cultural officials. It marks 150 years since Brâncuși’s birth and traces his artistic evolution from Romanian folk influences to the simplified forms that redefined modern sculpture.

On display are works such as “The Prayer,” “Mademoiselle Pogany,” “Prometheus,” “Torso,” and a chair from the “Table of Silence” series.

The exhibition is open daily, and admission is free for Romanian and Moldovan citizens. An audio guide is available in Romanian, Italian, and English.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Culturii)

