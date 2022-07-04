RO minister says all milestones under PNRR due June 30 were met

All the 27 milestones under the National Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR) due as of end-June were met, minister of investments and European projects Marcel Bolos announced.

Besides the 21 milestones due end-March, they are supposed to be validated by the European Commission, and then Romania can submit the second payment request under the Resilience facility in October. The first payment request, submitted in March, was based on the milestones due end-December 2021.

In the second quarter, 18 milestones were normative acts that had to be adopted by the Government and the Parliament, the most important being related to "the decarbonization, the metropolitan areas, the management of confiscated assets, the interoperability, the government cloud ordinance, the project on changing the social economy."

The rest of the milestones referred to the launch of project calls.

"In the future, the Romanian Government must make efforts so that the other milestones, in the third and fourth quarters, are met," the minister also said, quoted by Bursa, specifying that the evaluation of projects and contracting of projects will follow.

