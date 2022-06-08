Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 07:56
Business

First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency

08 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government signed on June 7 the first seven of the contracts that it will seal with 1,437 city halls for the thermal insulation of public buildings under the Resilience Facility.

Overall, the local administration will be made available EUR 2.4 bln for projects aimed at the thermal insulation but also for increasing the energy efficiency of the public buildings that they manage - schools, hospitals, and their own premises, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said while attending a press conference on this.

"It is the first scheme financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. (…). In addition to the seven mayoralties that were chosen to sign the first projects today, there are another 1,430 that have EUR 2.4 bln at their disposal," Ciuca specified, according to Economica.net.

He explained that the call for projects was made in a way "as transparent as possible," providing equal opportunities for funding to all local communities, regardless of region or political affiliation of the mayors. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:59
02 June 2022
Politics
Romania issues first request for funds under Resilience Facility
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 07:56
Business

First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency

08 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government signed on June 7 the first seven of the contracts that it will seal with 1,437 city halls for the thermal insulation of public buildings under the Resilience Facility.

Overall, the local administration will be made available EUR 2.4 bln for projects aimed at the thermal insulation but also for increasing the energy efficiency of the public buildings that they manage - schools, hospitals, and their own premises, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said while attending a press conference on this.

"It is the first scheme financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. (…). In addition to the seven mayoralties that were chosen to sign the first projects today, there are another 1,430 that have EUR 2.4 bln at their disposal," Ciuca specified, according to Economica.net.

He explained that the call for projects was made in a way "as transparent as possible," providing equal opportunities for funding to all local communities, regardless of region or political affiliation of the mayors. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:59
02 June 2022
Politics
Romania issues first request for funds under Resilience Facility
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 June 2022
Social
Universities in Romania looking for partners to commercialize patents
07 June 2022
Social
Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world