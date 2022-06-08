First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency

Romania's Government signed on June 7 the first seven of the contracts that it will seal with 1,437 city halls for the thermal insulation of public buildings under the Resilience Facility.

Overall, the local administration will be made available EUR 2.4 bln for projects aimed at the thermal insulation but also for increasing the energy efficiency of the public buildings that they manage - schools, hospitals, and their own premises, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said while attending a press conference on this.

"It is the first scheme financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. (…). In addition to the seven mayoralties that were chosen to sign the first projects today, there are another 1,430 that have EUR 2.4 bln at their disposal," Ciuca specified, according to Economica.net.

He explained that the call for projects was made in a way "as transparent as possible," providing equal opportunities for funding to all local communities, regardless of region or political affiliation of the mayors.

