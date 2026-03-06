Prime minister Ilie Bolojan asked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, for support in facilitating the flight corridors so that Romanian citizens can return home safely during a call on Friday, March 6.

The official sought to clear the way for more Romanian airlines so that repatriations could take place. The conversation took place in the spirit of the relationship of friendship and cooperation between Romania and the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement sent by the government.

Bolojan “expressed his full solidarity with the Emirati people in the context of the current security developments in the Middle East that have also affected the United Arab Emirates,” according to the same source.

At the same time, the PM personally thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the local authorities for the support provided to Romanian citizens who live, work, or are present as tourists in the United Arab Emirates.

The two leaders agreed to continue cooperation and coordination to identify the best solutions in support of Romanian citizens in the region, the government also stated in the press release.

The bombing campaign initiated by Israel and the United States, along with the strikes made by Iran against locations in neighboring states, has led to the cancellation of flights connecting Bucharest to the Middle East. The flights have been suspended at the start of the conflict and are now in their seventh day. In total, the suspension targets 13 departures and 15 arrivals to and from 7 key destinations in the region, such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, Doha, Amman, Cairo, Beirut, and Sharm el Sheikh.

(Photo source: gov.ro and mohamedbinzayed.ae)