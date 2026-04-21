Romanian PM announces talks on minority government

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), has said the party he leads would start talks with the political groups supporting the current government to clarify how a minority government could work.

PNL will hold talks with the Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), and the group of national minorities.

The decision comes after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted on Monday, April 20, to withdraw its political support for Bolojan. A total of 97.7% of the 5,000 PSD representatives voted against the head of the executive.

PSD, PNL, USR, and UDMR have been part of a governing coalition that has been in power for over 10 months.

Speaking after an April 21 meeting of PNL’s National Political Bureau, Bolojan pointed to the “immense responsibility for the coming period, given the current pressures and challenges.”

He said he would propose a parliamentary moratorium to ensure key projects tied to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are adopted regardless of political affiliation.

“One of the most important issues is the completion of investments in highways, schools, hospitals, and the thermal rehabilitation of apartment buildings. These investments are financed through the PNRR. In order to absorb these funds by the end of August, parliamentary support is needed so that we can adopt the necessary legislation to meet the milestones,” Bolojan said, quoted by Agerpres.

“We have three or four draft laws that must be passed by the end of the parliamentary session so that we can secure this absorption of funds and finance these important investment projects. To this end, we will propose a parliamentary moratorium so that, regardless of political affiliation or differing views, Romania does not lose these significant sums and can continue financing these works,” he added.

PNL’s National Political Bureau and the PNL parliamentary groups adopted on April 21 a resolution outlining “the firm support for a government led by Ilie Bolojan and for going through with the reforms undertaken.”

The Liberals also decided against a coalition with PSD after the latter withdrew their support for Bolojan, Digi24 reported.

After the PSD vote, Bolojan said he would remain in office and described the move as a “completely wrong and irresponsible decision” that risks destabilizing the country.

Meanwhile, president Nicușor Dan has called the leaders of the ruling coalition parties to consultations on April 22. The talks are aimed at identifying a path forward amid what seems to be the imminent collapse of the governing coalition.

Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan vows to stay in office after Social Democrats withdraw support

Romanian president calls coalition parties for talks after Social Democrats withdraw support for PM

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com