Romanian president calls coalition parties for talks after Social Democrats withdraw support for PM

President Nicușor Dan has called leaders of ruling coalition parties for consultations at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, April 22, following the decision by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to withdraw support for Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan. The move comes as Romania faces a deepening political crisis.

According to the Presidential Administration’s announcement, consultations will take place throughout the day, starting with PSD representatives, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the parliamentary group of national minorities, and Save Romania Union (USR).

The talks are aimed at identifying a path forward amid what it seems to be the imminent collapse of the governing coalition, formed roughly 10 months ago by the four pro-European parties.

PSD’s decision to withdraw its support for prime minister Ilie Bolojan was backed by more than 97% of 5,000 representatives, with party leaders criticizing the government’s performance, especially the fiscal and state reforms.

Social Democrat officials have warned that if no agreement is reached following the consultations, the party could take further steps, including withdrawing its ministers from the government. Secretary General Claudiu Manda said such a move could happen within days if the situation remains unresolved, according to Hotnews.ro.

Despite the political fallout, prime minister Bolojan said on Monday evening, April 20, that he will remain in office and continue governing, arguing that stability is essential amid economic and geopolitical challenges.

Meanwhile, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said the coalition agreement is no longer valid but indicated his party is not planning to exit the government for now. In his turn, USR president Dominic Fritz expressed support for Ilie Bolojan and confirmed that his party’s ministers will continue their work.

The consultations could lead to several scenarios, including the formation of a minority government, the renegotiation of a parliamentary majority, or a no-confidence vote. However, uncertainty remains high, with risks of prolonged instability and potential political shifts in the coming weeks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo souce: Presidency.ro)