Update: Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, who also leads the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Tuesday that his party will begin talks with political groups supporting the current government - namely the Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians (UDMR), and the parliamentary group of national minorities - to determine how a minority government could function, Agerpres reported. He added that he will propose a parliamentary moratorium to ensure key projects tied to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are adopted regardless of political affiliation.

The National Political Bureau and Parliamentary Groups of the PNL unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday expressing strong support for the continuation of the government under PM Ilie Bolojan and for the completion of the agreed reforms.

Initial story: Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan said he will remain in office after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) withdrew its political support on Monday evening, April 20, triggering a fresh political crisis in Romania. The PM described the move as a “completely wrong and irresponsible decision” that risks destabilizing the country.

Bolojan, the leader of the National Liberal Party, said the decision undermines the governing coalition formed last year around “fiscal discipline, good governance, and respect for citizens,” News.ro reported.

“I will continue to exercise my mandate as prime minister,” he said, adding that the government will seek to maintain stability during what he called a difficult period.

The reaction came after more than 97% of 5,000 PSD representatives voted in favor of withdrawing support for Ilie Bolojan in an internal ballot, with party leader Sorin Grindeanu signaling that steps would follow to remove him from office. This effectively breaks the ruling coalition formed roughly 10 months ago around four pro-European parties, namely PSD, PNL, Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR).

While UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said the coalition agreement has effectively lost its validity, he indicated his party has no immediate plans to leave the government, according to Agerpres. Meanwhile, Dominic Fritz, the leader of USR, expressed support for prime minister Bolojan on Monday evening and announced that his party would remain in government, with USR ministers continuing their work.

In his initial reaction to PSD's decision, prime minister Bolojan also accused the Social Democrats of avoiding responsibility for decisions taken within the coalition and warned that the move could jeopardize Romania’s public finances and governance at a time of overlapping crises, including economic pressures and regional instability.

“Any statesman who considers himself responsible in this period seeks to strengthen his country and its economy, not weaken it, as is happening through the decisions taken by the PSD. And everything they have done in recent days - misleading their electorate, misleading our citizens about decisions that were made but not assumed, about actions presented one way when they were done another - only serves to discredit this political move,” he said.

He also stated that his administration would continue to govern and pursue key priorities such as reducing waste, improving state efficiency, and attracting European funds.

Analysts say several scenarios could follow, including a minority government without PSD support, negotiations for a new parliamentary majority, or the filing of a no-confidence motion in Parliament. However, such a motion could carry political risks, as opinion polls suggest rising support for the opposition, far-right party AUR.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)