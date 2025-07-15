Romanian government survives no-confidence motion

The no-confidence motion filed by the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) against the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan failed on July 14 during the joint session of the Parliament. The outcome was broadly expected, despite the Social Democrats' vocal discontent with what they claim to be the prime minister's authoritarian decision on the first fiscal corrective package.

AUR may challenge the fiscal corrective package at the Constitutional Court, the party's leader George Simion implied after the vote, according to ProTV. But, repeating his call expressed before filing the motion, he admitted that his party has limited power in Parliament and rather needs public protests to overthrow the ruling coalition.

"We will not stop here. We will submit more motions. In August. In September. In every session. We will challenge [government's decisions] at the Constitutional Court. We will hold the government accountable. We will use all the options. But we cannot win without the support and involvement of each and every Romanian," Simion said.

The motion received 134 votes in favor – nearly 29% of the total number of MPs and fewer than the total number of 154 MPs initially appointed by the three main opposition parties (AUR, SOS, and POT). At least 233 votes were needed to overthrow the government.

Four votes against were registered at the vote in Parliament, while no vote was canceled out of the total of 398 MPs attending the voting.

AUR filed the motion of censure against the government last week, harshly criticizing the austerity measures and tax increases announced to reduce the budget deficit under the first fiscal corrective package.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)