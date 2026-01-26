Romanian energy minister says he discussed with Eric Trump for developing region's largest AI factory 

Energy minister Bogdan Ivan, speaking on January 25, disclosed that he discussed with Eric Trump, president of the Trump Organisation, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Minister Ivan claimed that the Organisation could develop the region's largest AI factory in Romania, according to News.ro.

Eric Trump would be expected to make a private visit to Romania soon.

"He knew a lot about Romania. We talked a lot about two elements that can make a difference for our country, namely, more in-band electricity production, which I've been talking about for the past six months," minister Ivan stated.

He mentioned a project initiated [by Trump Organisation] 6 months ago, worth USD 5 billion, for the largest artificial intelligence factory in the entire region, which will benefit "our neighbours in Ukraine, Turkey, plus our country."

"This point positions us on the world map of strategic investments, and President Trump's son was extremely pleased with this, and it is very possible that he will even be one of those who will invest in Romania in the coming period," said Ivan.

He mentioned that Eric Trump would come to Romania on a private visit.

"He is also coming to Romania, he is coming on a private visit, it remains to be seen whether that visit will also bring specific and concrete investments in our country (...) What I can tell you is that he loves Romania, knows about Romania, and thinks extremely highly of our country, just like many other American officials or European commissioners with whom I have discussed during this period – and we did not discuss political projects, but we discussed, first and foremost, major investment projects," Bogdan Ivan also declared.

Bogdan Ivan is Romania's minister of energy, formerly minister of digitalisation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Energiei)