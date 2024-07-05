BMW Group to develop European projects at new IT hub in Cluj-Napoca

BMW Group expanded its global network of IT and software centers by opening a new location in Cluj-Napoca. In cooperation with NTT DATA, BMW TechWorks Romania will become the hub for European IT and software projects and will accelerate the company's digital transformation.

The joint venture said it will more than double its workforce to 250 developers by the end of the year. In the long term, the aim is to reach 1,000+ employees in order to consistently expand the BMW Group's global software expertise.

Moreover, the plan is to achieve a turnover "in the area of ​​tens of millions of euros by the end of the year," BMW Group said.

Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President of BMW Group IT, said: "With BMW TechWorks Romania, we are strengthening our footprint in the EU and contributing significantly to the digital experience of our customers. Our global IT hubs secure our Business IT and software expertise in the long term and accelerate the implementation of our IT strategy based on the latest technologies such as cloud innovations and AI."

The new IT hub develops central building blocks for IT projects with a focus on Europe.

According to Ralf Waltram, Vice President and Head of Global DevOps Hubs, BMW TechWorks Romania joins a global network of IT hubs that already includes locations in Germany, South Africa, the USA, Portugal, and China.

"Cluj-Napoca, known for its innovation-friendly ecosystem, entrepreneurship, startups, and high density of IT talent, offers ideal conditions for the joint venture," he said.

In total, more than 9,400 employees worldwide already work in IT and software development for the BMW Group and its joint ventures.

