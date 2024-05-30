Raiffeisen opens technology hub in Romania

Raiffeisen Bank Romania announced it will open a technology hub operated by its Raiffeisen Tech subsidiary in July. By the end of this year, Raiffeisen Tech will create 100 jobs, and next year, their number will reach almost 200.

"We launched Raiffeisen Tech with the vision of becoming the main partner for technology solutions of the Raiffeisen Bank International group, and we count on the ability of the newly formed team to develop the best-performing products and solutions, which will continue to support innovation in the banking industry," said Diana Andrei, General Manager, Raiffeisen Tech.

The new company will provide IT services to Raiffeisen Bank Romania but also to the rest of the entities within the Raiffeisen Bank International group.

The operations opened in Romania aim at long-term development plans in the context of a dynamic market with highly trained IT specialists and numerous technical universities that offer good prospects for future technology experts, the company's press release reads.

Raiffeisen Tech also has operations in Poland and Kosovo. It is a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Tech GmbH, part of the Raiffeisen Bank International group.

(Photo source: the company)