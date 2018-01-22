Romanian airline Blue Air carries over 5 million passengers in 2017

Blue Air, the biggest Romanian airline, carried over 5.06 million passengers in 2017, 70% more than in 2016, the company announced.

The airline more than doubled its activity compared to 2015, when it carried some 2 million passengers. The fast increase in the number of passengers was determined by the higher number of internal routes and higher frequencies. Blue Air also launched direct connections between the seaside city of Constanta and some big cities in Romania.

“We managed to have a record number of regular routes, 104, and over 700 charter flights. Our passengers received very well the 33 new routes opened in 2017,” said Blue Air general manager Gheorghe Racaru.

