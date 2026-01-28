Healthcare

Blood donation campaign to take place at Bucharest City Hall next week

28 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new blood donation campaign will be held on February 3 at Bucharest City Hall, the city’s public administrator Lucian Judele announced. The event is being organised in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre, with participation available by appointment, Agerpres reported.

In a message posted on Facebook, Judele said that a single blood donor can help save up to three lives and encouraged those who are able to participate to do so, or to share the message further.

A similar blood donation campaign took place at Bucharest City Hall on January 22. Following that event, Lucian Judele said the donated blood could contribute to saving up to 200 lives.

To be eligible to donate, participants must be aged between 18 and 60, weigh more than 50 kilograms, and meet standard medical criteria, including normal blood pressure and pulse. Donors must not have undergone surgery in the past six months and must not have certain medical conditions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasi Ponchaisang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Blood donation campaign to take place at Bucharest City Hall next week

28 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new blood donation campaign will be held on February 3 at Bucharest City Hall, the city’s public administrator Lucian Judele announced. The event is being organised in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre, with participation available by appointment, Agerpres reported.

In a message posted on Facebook, Judele said that a single blood donor can help save up to three lives and encouraged those who are able to participate to do so, or to share the message further.

A similar blood donation campaign took place at Bucharest City Hall on January 22. Following that event, Lucian Judele said the donated blood could contribute to saving up to 200 lives.

To be eligible to donate, participants must be aged between 18 and 60, weigh more than 50 kilograms, and meet standard medical criteria, including normal blood pressure and pulse. Donors must not have undergone surgery in the past six months and must not have certain medical conditions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasi Ponchaisang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 January 2026
M&A
US Carlyle Group agrees to acquire Lukoil international assets, including those in Romania
29 January 2026
Events
Romanian cats again in the spotlight after winning major international competition
29 January 2026
Society
Survey: Romanians place highest trust in Church and Army, Parliament last
29 January 2026
Energy
EU allocates nearly EUR 104 mln to Romania–Bulgaria smart grid energy project
29 January 2026
Defense
Romania and Germany sign defence cooperation agreement
29 January 2026
M&A
Turkish Otokar to take over Romanian military vehicles producer Automecanica for EUR 85 mln
29 January 2026
Culture
International tour led by Charlie Ottley to promote Romania in major world capitals
29 January 2026
Politics
Romanian PM, German chancellor reaffirm Ukraine support and deepen bilateral ties in Berlin