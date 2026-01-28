Blood donation campaign to take place at Bucharest City Hall next week

A new blood donation campaign will be held on February 3 at Bucharest City Hall, the city’s public administrator Lucian Judele announced. The event is being organised in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre, with participation available by appointment, Agerpres reported.

In a message posted on Facebook, Judele said that a single blood donor can help save up to three lives and encouraged those who are able to participate to do so, or to share the message further.

A similar blood donation campaign took place at Bucharest City Hall on January 22. Following that event, Lucian Judele said the donated blood could contribute to saving up to 200 lives.

To be eligible to donate, participants must be aged between 18 and 60, weigh more than 50 kilograms, and meet standard medical criteria, including normal blood pressure and pulse. Donors must not have undergone surgery in the past six months and must not have certain medical conditions.

