Blizzards, snow and freezing temperatures forecast in Romania for Christmas

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a severe weather alert for the Christmas period, warning of blizzards, heavy snowfall, strong winds, and freezing temperatures across large parts of the country. A yellow code warning is in force in roughly half of Romania, including Bucharest.

According to ANM, an extended weather advisory is valid from December 23 at 6:00 pm until December 26 at 10:00 am. During this interval, precipitation is expected across most of the country. Snowfall will gradually become dominant in mountainous areas and in the Moldova region, while southern regions will initially see mixed precipitation. From the night of December 24 to 25, snow is forecast in Oltenia, Muntenia, and northern Dobrogea.

Meteorologists said precipitation amounts will generally range between 5 and 15 liters per square meter, but locally in Oltenia and the western slopes of the Southern Carpathians, totals could exceed 25 to 30 liters per square meter. In these areas, a significant snow cover of 15 to 25 centimeters is expected, with locally icy conditions. Elsewhere, precipitation will be lighter and mixed, gradually retreating toward the southwest on Christmas Day.

Strong winds are also forecast from the afternoon of December 24 through the evening of December 25, particularly in southern and southwestern regions, with gusts of 45 to 55 km/h, temporarily causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Isolated wind intensifications are possible in other regions as well.

ANM also warned of a sharp drop in temperatures on Christmas Day, December 25, especially in southern and eastern Romania, where daytime highs will range from -5 to 2 degrees Celsius. Overnight, frost is expected in Moldova and eastern Transylvania, with minimum temperatures between -12 and -10 degrees.

In addition, ANM issued a yellow code warning valid from December 24 at noon until December 25 at 8:00 pm for Dobrogea, Muntenia, Oltenia, and southern Banat. In these regions, wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are expected.

Blizzard conditions are forecast overnight and into Christmas Day in Muntenia, southern Oltenia, and northern Dobrogea, with visibility temporarily dropping below 100 meters. Snowfall driven by strong winds is expected to persist in Oltenia until Thursday evening.

Snow accumulation of 10 to 20 centimeters is forecast in Oltenia and the western Southern Carpathians, with isolated areas exceeding 25 centimeters.

Meteorologists also warned of ice and black ice forming locally, potentially creating hazardous travel conditions during the holiday period.

