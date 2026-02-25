Beta Architecture Biennial announces sixth edition in Timișoara

Beta - the Timișoara Architecture Biennial - will hold its sixth edition between May 15 and June 28, continuing its role as a Euroregional platform dedicated to architecture and the built environment. Organizers said this year’s event will focus on bridging the gap between theory and real-world architectural practice.

Curated by Andreas Kofler and Tudor Vlăsceanu, the 2026 edition is themed In Practice, As Opposed to ‘In Theory’.

The concept explores architecture beyond representation and discourse, examining the concrete processes that shape buildings, cities, and communities, according to the organizers. The biennial aims to reposition architecture as a negotiated, evolving, and imperfect act, rather than simply a finished product or conceptual formula.

“Beta is truly a multidisciplinary event: through the open call, we have created the framework for a collective project, inviting other practitioners such as designers, photographers, and writers to contribute to the activation and interpretation of space. Through Beta, we aim to open the doors of the profession to society and keep this dialogue between architecture and the general public alive,” explained Boris Peianov, development coordinator of the biennial.

A central element of the 2026 edition will be the activation of the former Ion Mincu Technical High School building, located near Timișoara’s Botanical Park. Instead of staging a conventional exhibition with temporary installations, organizers plan to invest resources into transforming and adapting the existing structure, promoting conservation and reuse over demolition.

(Photo source: the organizers)