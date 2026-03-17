Transport

Romanian bearing factory risks closure amid global restructuring of Japan’s JTEKT

17 March 2026

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The Alexandria bearing factory, the largest private employer in Teleorman County, employing over 800, has been notified by its parent group –JTEKT Corporation of Japan – of a gradual closure, with an estimated completion in March 2027, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Japanese group JTEKT Corporation, one of the world's largest manufacturers of bearings and automotive components, part of the Toyota ecosystem, is dismantling practically its entire industrial presence in Europe through a series of transactions and factory closures, and Romania is among the countries affected. While some of its factories are sold to interested investors, the Romanian bearing factory is not among them.

Benone Rababoc, the prefect of Teleorman County, said that the local authorities met a delegation from JTEKT that announced that the activity can not continue. 

“They care about the people, they respect them, but they can't continue. They are meeting with the unions. There are 820 people in the factory. They are not stopping the activity for the moment," said Rababoc.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alla Smbatyan/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romanian bearing factory risks closure amid global restructuring of Japan’s JTEKT

17 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alexandria bearing factory, the largest private employer in Teleorman County, employing over 800, has been notified by its parent group –JTEKT Corporation of Japan – of a gradual closure, with an estimated completion in March 2027, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Japanese group JTEKT Corporation, one of the world's largest manufacturers of bearings and automotive components, part of the Toyota ecosystem, is dismantling practically its entire industrial presence in Europe through a series of transactions and factory closures, and Romania is among the countries affected. While some of its factories are sold to interested investors, the Romanian bearing factory is not among them.

Benone Rababoc, the prefect of Teleorman County, said that the local authorities met a delegation from JTEKT that announced that the activity can not continue. 

“They care about the people, they respect them, but they can't continue. They are meeting with the unions. There are 820 people in the factory. They are not stopping the activity for the moment," said Rababoc.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alla Smbatyan/Dreamstime.com)

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