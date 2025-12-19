Finance

Move & Save: Romania’s BCR introduces activity-based savings feature in its banking app

19 December 2025

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) has launched a new savings feature within its George digital banking app that allows users to automatically save money based on their physical activity. The new functionality, called “Move & Save,” links financial behavior with fitness data collected via Apple Watch or the Apple Fitness app on iPhone.

According to the bank, once activated, the feature enables users to transfer a preselected amount of money from their current account to a savings account whenever they reach a physical activity goal. Users can choose how much they want to save each time an activity goal is met, with amounts ranging from RON 1 to RON 500.

To use “Move & Save,” customers must activate the option in the George app on iPhone, select the savings amount, and grant permission to connect with Apple Health. When activity goals are achieved, the app automatically executes the transfer. 

For Apple Watch users, completing the three daily activity rings - Move, Exercise, and Stand - triggers the savings transfer to either a savings account or an investment plan, the bank said.

The George app records each completed objective and displays both the total amount saved and daily activity progress. Users can modify or deactivate the feature at any time directly from the app. 

BCR stated that personal data related to users’ activity is not shared with Apple.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noipornpan/Dreamstime.com)

