Romanian retailer Bacanalia eyes expansion to Iași

22 December 2025

Retailer Bacanalia said it was opening this month its second store in the Bucharest metropolitan area, in Balotești, in Ilfov county. This follows the opening of its first store in the capital, in Auchan Crângași. Both stores operate as franchises.

The first Bacanalia store opened in October 2023 in Cluj-Napoca as “the missing link between proximity stores and hypermarkets.” It retails a range of unpackaged products, various preserves, and spices.

“The focus is on simple, clean products, delivered from short chains, and a direct relations with Romanian producers that don’t have access to large retail chains,” the company said.

The retailer’s strategy is to develop its own stores in the region of Transylvania and expand in a franchise system in the rest of the country.

Its current network covers seven own stores in Cluj-Napoca, Turda, and Baia Mare, and the two franchise stores in the area of Bucharest. Next, it plans to expand to Iași, in northeastern Romania.

The shareholders of Bacanalia are Marius Alexe (40%), GM Lucian Naș (35%), operational director Andreea Moldovan (20%), and Georgian Horumbă (5%).

Last year, Bacanalia had a turnover of approximately EUR 800,000 and a net profit of EUR 18,000, the company said. It employed 13 people.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bacanalia)

