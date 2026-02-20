Authorities uncover over 200 dead animals at bison farm in Romania’s Cluj County

Romanian authorities found 214 dead animals, many in a state of decomposition, at a bison farm in Recea Cristur, in Cluj County. The animals were allegedly left to starve.

Inspections were launched on Monday, February 16, by several state institutions. The owners of the farm, a German citizen and an Austrian, were not present, although they had been notified.

“214 animal carcasses were discovered on the land of the Recea Cristur farm - 74 bison, 98 deer and roe deer, and 42 buffalo, in various stages of decomposition, plus remains of dead animals,” said Cluj prefect Maria Forna, cited by Cluj24.

The carcasses had been there for a long time before the authorities found and buried them.

Inspectors also found live animals, although many were sick and unable to feed themselves. One deer was discovered alive but in agony. Shortly thereafter, the animal died, and investigations revealed it had worms and parasites in its body.

The remaining live animals are in a vulnerable state, and given that the company has not had a contract with a veterinarian since February 1, 2026, authorities decided to relocate them.

In 2025, a total of 524 animals were registered at the farm, which extends over 450 hectares of land. To handle them, the farm received over RON 10.5 million over 12 years from the Romanian state.

“There will be a census of the animals and species, and the inspection will also reveal how the company collected money for deceased animals and for how long. All identified elements have been made available to the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Dej Court, who has opened a criminal investigation, and I am convinced that the institutions will take the legal decisions,” Maria Forna mentioned.

“The situation is a regrettable one. Those found guilty will be held accountable,” she added.

In the past year, the farm was fined twice for irregularities. Authorities are now set to inspect the farm’s employees, given that initially 20 people were listed at the farm, and now there are only 3 or 4, without legal employment forms.

Prosecutors part of the Dej Court say they are looking into aggravated theft and intentional killing of animals in the case of the Recea Cristur bison farm, according to News.ro. Investigations are also carried out into the animal’s burial, abandonment, and disposal of waste.

