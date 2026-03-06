Real Estate

Belgian developer Atenor exits Romania after selling Bucharest office campus

06 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Atenor has completed the sale of the @Expo office campus to a “private real estate investment firm that intends to hold it for the long term,” the Belgian developer said.

The @Expo project is located in northern Bucharest. It comprises a three-building office complex with approximately 50,000 sqm of GLA and 740 underground parking spaces. The ground floor includes around 3,200 sqm of retail space. The campus hosts tenants from sectors such as IT, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and business services. 

“The disposal of the @Expo building, combined with the full commercialization of the Upsite residential project, also in Bucharest, marks the end of our activities in Romania. This decision is part of a broader simplification of the group’s structure and will result in lower overhead costs,” Atenor said.

The sale process was jointly led by Colliers and CBRE.

The transaction comes at a time when Romania’s real estate investment market is beginning to regain momentum, Colliers noted. According to Colliers’ annual report, total transaction volume in 2025 reached approximately EUR 525 million, and moderate growth is anticipated in 2026, with the potential to exceed EUR 750 million.

(Photo: Colliers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

Belgian developer Atenor exits Romania after selling Bucharest office campus

06 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Atenor has completed the sale of the @Expo office campus to a “private real estate investment firm that intends to hold it for the long term,” the Belgian developer said.

The @Expo project is located in northern Bucharest. It comprises a three-building office complex with approximately 50,000 sqm of GLA and 740 underground parking spaces. The ground floor includes around 3,200 sqm of retail space. The campus hosts tenants from sectors such as IT, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and business services. 

“The disposal of the @Expo building, combined with the full commercialization of the Upsite residential project, also in Bucharest, marks the end of our activities in Romania. This decision is part of a broader simplification of the group’s structure and will result in lower overhead costs,” Atenor said.

The sale process was jointly led by Colliers and CBRE.

The transaction comes at a time when Romania’s real estate investment market is beginning to regain momentum, Colliers noted. According to Colliers’ annual report, total transaction volume in 2025 reached approximately EUR 525 million, and moderate growth is anticipated in 2026, with the potential to exceed EUR 750 million.

(Photo: Colliers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 March 2026
Energy
Romania approves mechanism aimed at keeping natural gas price low
05 March 2026
Macro
PwC survey: Optimism of Romanian executives at 5-year low
05 March 2026
Business
Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion
04 March 2026
Defense
Romania's foreign minister urges Middle East ceasefire as thousands seek repatriation
04 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly launches Romania-developed counter-drone system, plans Bucharest factory
04 March 2026
People
Romanian prosecutor leading EPPO receives Robert Blum Prize for Democracy, donates sum to Ukraine
04 March 2026
Tech
Romania’s Government Private Cloud enters operational stage with 4 data centers
04 March 2026
Energy
Romanian energy minister walks back statement on fuel prices, says they could reach RON 10 per liter