Belgian developer Atenor exits Romania after selling Bucharest office campus

Atenor has completed the sale of the @Expo office campus to a “private real estate investment firm that intends to hold it for the long term,” the Belgian developer said.

The @Expo project is located in northern Bucharest. It comprises a three-building office complex with approximately 50,000 sqm of GLA and 740 underground parking spaces. The ground floor includes around 3,200 sqm of retail space. The campus hosts tenants from sectors such as IT, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and business services.

“The disposal of the @Expo building, combined with the full commercialization of the Upsite residential project, also in Bucharest, marks the end of our activities in Romania. This decision is part of a broader simplification of the group’s structure and will result in lower overhead costs,” Atenor said.

The sale process was jointly led by Colliers and CBRE.

The transaction comes at a time when Romania’s real estate investment market is beginning to regain momentum, Colliers noted. According to Colliers’ annual report, total transaction volume in 2025 reached approximately EUR 525 million, and moderate growth is anticipated in 2026, with the potential to exceed EUR 750 million.

(Photo: Colliers)

