Romanian e-learning company Ascendia joins Google for Startups Scale Tier with LIVRESQ platform

Ascendia (BVB: ASC) announced that its digital educational content platform LIVRESQ has been accepted into the Google for Startups Scale Tier, the highest level of Google’s startup support program for companies scaling internationally. The move gives the Romanian company access to Google AI technologies, enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, and up to USD 200,000 in Google Cloud credits.

According to Ascendia, this will help accelerate the development of AI-powered educational tools and support the company’s expansion across European markets.

The acceptance into the Scale Tier follows LIVRESQ’s participation in the “Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for GovTech” accelerator in September 2025, where it was the only Romanian solution selected in the EMEA cohort focused on AI technologies for the public sector. As a result of that program, Ascendia launched the AI-powered teaching assistant LIVRESQ Companion in April 2026. The company said the first contract for the solution has already reached more than 10,000 teachers across 800 schools.

Under the program, Ascendia will benefit from access to Google AI technologies including Gemini and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, dedicated technical support, and advanced cloud infrastructure designed to support large-scale digital platforms.

“The acceptance into Google for Startups Scale Tier is a natural continuation of the technological and institutional direction Ascendia has been developing for several years,” said Cosmin Mălureanu, CEO of Ascendia. “Access to Google’s infrastructure and AI technologies allows us to optimize operational costs and accelerate product development without compromising flexibility or investment pace.”

Ascendia said the infrastructure provided through the program will also strengthen its ability to deliver secure and scalable digital solutions for public institutions, large organizations, and national education digitalization projects, amid increasing European requirements related to cybersecurity, accessibility, and AI regulation.

Ascendia has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2016 under the ticker ASC. Its LIVRESQ platform is currently used by more than 158,900 content creators across over 7,260 institutions and companies, with 14 million views recorded over the past 12 months.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ascendia)