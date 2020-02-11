Documentary about Transylvania airs on Arte.tv

A documentary looking at the region of Transylvania, titled Un billet de train pour la Transylvanie (A train ticket for Transylvania), can be viewed on Arte.tv until January 20, 2021.

“High mountains, ancient forests, sumptuous castles: on a train journey from west to east, over more than 600 kilometers, the wonders of one of the most beautiful regions of Europe are revealed,” a description of the production reads.

The journey through Transylvania starts in Arad, a city in western Romania, close to the border in Hungary, and highlights localities such as Simeria, Hunedoara, where visitors can see Corvins’ Castle, or Roșia Montana, an ancient mining site that the local authorities plan to propose for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Other spots highlighted are Sibiu (pictured), Sighisoara, and Brașov and the nearby Zărnești, some of the best-known tourist destinations in the country.

The documentary is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com