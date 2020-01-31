Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 13:57
Culture
Media: Romanian Govt. resumes procedure for Rosia Montana’s inclusion on UNESCO heritage list
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government decided to resume the procedure for including the Rosia Montana site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced on Friday, January 31.

“Following the analysis and consultations, we decided that the inclusion of the Rosia Montana area in the UNESCO heritage would be resumed. The request will be filed today,” Gheorghiu said, according to local G4media.ro.

The Rosia Montana file was returned to the Romanian government in July 2018. Minister Gheorghiu said that the deadline for resuming the inclusion procedure is 2021.

“I saw fake news saying that the deadline is today. We had another year to decide on this. We decided to resume the procedure today, so we can enter the meeting this summer,” the minister said.

Bogdan Gheorghiu also announced that a practical action plan to rehabilitate the area would be developed.

“Today the site is protected by the national heritage legislation so the inclusion on the UNESCO list doesn’t change the legal status of protection already established,” he added during the press conference organized on Friday.

About 200 people protested in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Thursday evening, January 30, demanding the inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO List. However, minister Gheorghiu said that the government’s decision to resume the procedure had nothing to do with the public protests and pressure on this subject.

Romania sent the file for the inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2017. However, in early June 2018, the local media reported that the Romanian government stopped the procedure for including the Rosia Montana village on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Government motivated that Rosia Montana’s inclusion on UNESCO’s list would negatively impact Romania’s ongoing lawsuit with Canadian group Gabriel Resources. The Canadian group is asking for USD 4.4 billion damages after the Romanian authorities decided to stop their gold mining project at Rosia Montana.

The inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO World Heritage List would de facto prohibit any economic activity that would affect the cultural heritage of the locality, including starting any mining operation for the extraction of gold deposits and other precious metals, G4media.ro reported.

The gold mining project at Rosia Montana was stopped in 2013 following massive street protests.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 23221712 © Salajean/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 13:57
Culture
Media: Romanian Govt. resumes procedure for Rosia Montana’s inclusion on UNESCO heritage list
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government decided to resume the procedure for including the Rosia Montana site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced on Friday, January 31.

“Following the analysis and consultations, we decided that the inclusion of the Rosia Montana area in the UNESCO heritage would be resumed. The request will be filed today,” Gheorghiu said, according to local G4media.ro.

The Rosia Montana file was returned to the Romanian government in July 2018. Minister Gheorghiu said that the deadline for resuming the inclusion procedure is 2021.

“I saw fake news saying that the deadline is today. We had another year to decide on this. We decided to resume the procedure today, so we can enter the meeting this summer,” the minister said.

Bogdan Gheorghiu also announced that a practical action plan to rehabilitate the area would be developed.

“Today the site is protected by the national heritage legislation so the inclusion on the UNESCO list doesn’t change the legal status of protection already established,” he added during the press conference organized on Friday.

About 200 people protested in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Thursday evening, January 30, demanding the inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO List. However, minister Gheorghiu said that the government’s decision to resume the procedure had nothing to do with the public protests and pressure on this subject.

Romania sent the file for the inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2017. However, in early June 2018, the local media reported that the Romanian government stopped the procedure for including the Rosia Montana village on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Government motivated that Rosia Montana’s inclusion on UNESCO’s list would negatively impact Romania’s ongoing lawsuit with Canadian group Gabriel Resources. The Canadian group is asking for USD 4.4 billion damages after the Romanian authorities decided to stop their gold mining project at Rosia Montana.

The inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO World Heritage List would de facto prohibit any economic activity that would affect the cultural heritage of the locality, including starting any mining operation for the extraction of gold deposits and other precious metals, G4media.ro reported.

The gold mining project at Rosia Montana was stopped in 2013 following massive street protests.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 23221712 © Salajean/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40