RO Radu Ciorniciuc’s awarded first documentary available on HBO Go

13 October 2020
Acasă – My home, the awarded debut documentary of Radu Ciorniciuc, is available on HBO GO starting October 15.

The documentary tells the story of a family who lived for 18 years in the Văcăreşti Delta, in Bucharest. It follows the family on its move from “a life lived completely in harmony with nature to the challenge-filled existence in the great urban jungle.”

This year the documentary received numerous awards at international festivals: the World Cinema Documentary special jury award for cinematography at Sundance, the grand prize at DOK.fest Munchen (VIKTOR Main Competition), the special jury prize at la Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, the Golden Horn for the Best Director at the Krakow International Film Festival, the Human Rights award at the Sarajevo Film Festival, and the Moral Approach award at the MakeDox Documentary Film Festival in Macedonia.

The documentary is also eligible for a nomination at the European Film Awards (EFA).

(Photo: Mircea Topoleanu)

