Culture

Art Encounters Biennial: Philippe Van Cauteren appointed curator of 2027 edition

17 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Philippe Van Cauteren, the artistic director of the museum S.M.A.K. in Gent, Belgium, will be the curator of the 2027 edition of the Art Encounters Biennial.

The appointment marks the start of the collaboration between Art Encounters and S.M.A.K, Gent’s contemporary art museum, one structured around artistic co-production and professional training, to develop “a sustainable model of conceiving and implementing a contemporary art biennial,” the Art Encounters Foundation said.

The involvement of Van Cauteren will highlight “a curatorial vision built around the dialogue with the artists and the critical reflection on the role of the museum and the biennial in contemporary society.”

Van Cauteren has been leading S.M.A.K for more than 15 years. Under his management, the museum started numerous collaborations with artists, biennials, and other major institutions, including participations at the Venice Biennale. His curatorial practice is known for its closeness to artists and the ability to connect local scenes to international cultural networks, according to a presentation from the Art Encounters Foundation. Among other works, he authored the volume Letters to Artists, a compilation of correspondence to artists in the past 15 years.

The Art Encounters Biennial is a project of the Art Encounters Foundation, taking place “at the intersection between an experimental art festival and a contemporary art biennial. It is based on ample curatorial research in dialogue with Timișoarei’s historical and socio-cultural context.”

The upcoming edition of the Art Encounters Biennial is set to take place in Timișoara in May-June 2027.

(Photo courtesy of Art Encounters Foundation)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Art Encounters Biennial: Philippe Van Cauteren appointed curator of 2027 edition

17 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Philippe Van Cauteren, the artistic director of the museum S.M.A.K. in Gent, Belgium, will be the curator of the 2027 edition of the Art Encounters Biennial.

The appointment marks the start of the collaboration between Art Encounters and S.M.A.K, Gent’s contemporary art museum, one structured around artistic co-production and professional training, to develop “a sustainable model of conceiving and implementing a contemporary art biennial,” the Art Encounters Foundation said.

The involvement of Van Cauteren will highlight “a curatorial vision built around the dialogue with the artists and the critical reflection on the role of the museum and the biennial in contemporary society.”

Van Cauteren has been leading S.M.A.K for more than 15 years. Under his management, the museum started numerous collaborations with artists, biennials, and other major institutions, including participations at the Venice Biennale. His curatorial practice is known for its closeness to artists and the ability to connect local scenes to international cultural networks, according to a presentation from the Art Encounters Foundation. Among other works, he authored the volume Letters to Artists, a compilation of correspondence to artists in the past 15 years.

The Art Encounters Biennial is a project of the Art Encounters Foundation, taking place “at the intersection between an experimental art festival and a contemporary art biennial. It is based on ample curatorial research in dialogue with Timișoarei’s historical and socio-cultural context.”

The upcoming edition of the Art Encounters Biennial is set to take place in Timișoara in May-June 2027.

(Photo courtesy of Art Encounters Foundation)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 February 2026
Defense
Romanian defense minister, US delegation visit F-16 Training Center
17 February 2026
Environment
Heavy snowfall and blizzard forecast for southern and eastern Romania, including Bucharest
17 February 2026
Sports
Two athletes to represent Romania at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games
17 February 2026
Healthcare
Measles cases on the rise in Romania as vaccination coverage drops sharply, Save the Children warns
17 February 2026
Energy
Romanian prosumers generate additional system costs of EUR 40–74 per MWh injected into the grid
17 February 2026
Politics
Tensions ease in Romania’s ruling coalition after Social Democrats’ demands are accepted
17 February 2026
Macro
Romania’s public debt rises by EUR 31 bln, or over 8% of GDP, in January-November 2025
17 February 2026
Administration
EUR 20 mln rehabilitation planned for Târgu Jiu park hosting Brâncuși works