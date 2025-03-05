Romania's FMCG distribution group Aquila continues regional expansion with takeover in Hungary

Romania's FMCG distribution group Aquila (BVB: AQ), one of the largest players in the region, announced it completed the acquisition of Kitax – one of the top five distribution companies in its field, with nationwide coverage in Hungary. The sellers were the group's founders, Ida Ozsvald and Ștefan Ozsvald.

The Kitax takeover, sealed in December 2024, was finalized after it was endorsed by Aquila's shareholders on January 21, 2025, and by the Committee for the Examination of Foreign Direct Investments in Hungary.

The Romanian group thus enters a second foreign market after the successful expansion in Moldova.

"Over the past year, we have completed the acquisition of four companies, accelerating the growth and diversification of our operations while strengthening our position in the markets we operate," commented Aquila's CEO, Catalin Vasile.

Aquila previously announced its revenues rose by 17% y/y to nearly RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million) in 2024, a performance primarily driven by the expansion of the distribution segment and by the integration of the three companies acquired in 2024 – Romtec-Europa, Parmafood Group Distribution, and Parmafood Trading.

Kitax, a Hungarian nationwide distribution company that offers a diversified portfolio of professional products for hygiene and cleaning, HoReCa consumables, and health and workplace safety equipment, recorded revenues of EUR 10 million and an EBITDA of EUR 2.1 million. The company serves clients in key sectors such as industry, retail, education, healthcare, and facility management.

The company's logistics infrastructure is modern and includes its own fleet and a 3,000 sqm warehouse in Mosonmagyaróvár, where 70% of the energy used comes from green energy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aquila)