Annual inflation in Romania slightly lower at 9.62% in January 2026

16 February 2026

The annual inflation rate in Romania stood at 9.62% in January 2026, slightly lower from 9.69% in December 2025 and 9.76% a month before, according to the National Institute for Statistics

Prices increased on average by +0.86% in January compared to December. Food prices increased on average by 0.9%. Vegetable prices rose marginally (+4% compared to December), but they are still lower than in January 2025.

Over the last 12 months, consumer prices rose by 7.7% compared to the previous 12 months, according to the INS data.

The largest annual price increases were recorded in services (11.59%). In the same time interval, prices of non-food goods increased by 9.99%, and those of food goods by 7.86%.

Food prices:

  • Coffee: +24.66%
  • Fresh fruit: +17.14%
  • Eggs: +13.06%
  • Sugar, confectionery, honey: +13.83%
  • Beef: +11.99%
  • Cow milk: +10.95%
  • Oil: +10.52%
  • Bread: +9.91%
  • Poultry: +8.91%
  • Beer: +7.37%
  • Potatoes: -10.77%
  • Dry beans and legumes: -3.52%

Services:

  • CFR train tickets: +24.40%
  • Hygiene and cosmetic services: +17.75%
  • Other industrial services: +16.84%
  • Footwear/clothing repair: +14.87%
  • Car repair: +14.67%
  • Medical care: +13.16%

Non-food goods:

  • Electricity: +59.33% (after price cap elimination)
  • Thermal energy: +15.61%
  • Books, newspapers, magazines: +10.10%

(Photo source: Bizroug|Dreamstime.com)

