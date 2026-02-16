Annual inflation in Romania slightly lower at 9.62% in January 2026
The annual inflation rate in Romania stood at 9.62% in January 2026, slightly lower from 9.69% in December 2025 and 9.76% a month before, according to the National Institute for Statistics.
Prices increased on average by +0.86% in January compared to December. Food prices increased on average by 0.9%. Vegetable prices rose marginally (+4% compared to December), but they are still lower than in January 2025.
Over the last 12 months, consumer prices rose by 7.7% compared to the previous 12 months, according to the INS data.
The largest annual price increases were recorded in services (11.59%). In the same time interval, prices of non-food goods increased by 9.99%, and those of food goods by 7.86%.
Food prices:
- Coffee: +24.66%
- Fresh fruit: +17.14%
- Eggs: +13.06%
- Sugar, confectionery, honey: +13.83%
- Beef: +11.99%
- Cow milk: +10.95%
- Oil: +10.52%
- Bread: +9.91%
- Poultry: +8.91%
- Beer: +7.37%
- Potatoes: -10.77%
- Dry beans and legumes: -3.52%
Services:
- CFR train tickets: +24.40%
- Hygiene and cosmetic services: +17.75%
- Other industrial services: +16.84%
- Footwear/clothing repair: +14.87%
- Car repair: +14.67%
- Medical care: +13.16%
Non-food goods:
- Electricity: +59.33% (after price cap elimination)
- Thermal energy: +15.61%
- Books, newspapers, magazines: +10.10%
(Photo source: Bizroug|Dreamstime.com)