‘An hour with and for animals’ optional subject approved for national rollout in Romanian schools

A new optional subject titled “An hour with and for animals” will be introduced in Romanian schools nationwide, following approval at the national level, Agerpres reported. Initiated by the Animal Protection Directorate of Ilfov County Council, the course aims to foster empathy and responsible behavior among students.

According to a statement from the Ilfov County Council, quoted by the news agency, the optional subject has been approved and will be published in the Official Gazette, after which any school in Romania will be able to include it in its curriculum. The program was developed in partnership with the Ilfov County School Inspectorate and several NGOs, including the Visul Luanei Foundation.

“It is a step that brings me immense joy. A natural step for the moment Romanian society is going through. We are divided, upset, we have many cases of abused women and mistreated animals. This optional course does nothing more than develop empathy. It may seem like a small thing, but it is an extraordinary one,” said Ilfov County Council president Hubert Thuma.

The course is designed for fifth and sixth graders and can be taught by teachers of any specialization. A supporting curriculum has already been developed, which can be made available to schools.

Lessons focus on practical issues such as responsible pet ownership, sterilization and prevention, safe interaction with animals, and discouraging risky behavior such as approaching wild animals for photos. The program includes topics such as respect for all forms of life, animal protection legislation, care for pets and farm animals, wildlife protection, and the “One Health” concept, which explores the links between human and animal health, including zoonotic diseases.

The program has already been piloted in Ilfov County for two consecutive school years, reaching more than 600 students.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com