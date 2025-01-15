Bucharest Tribunal replaces Andrew Tate’s house arrest with judicial supervision

The Bucharest Tribunal has ruled to replace Andrew Tate's house arrest with judicial control in the ongoing case where he is investigated for the alleged sexual exploitation of 34 women. The decision is not final, according to News.ro.

Judicial supervision allows Tate restricted freedom to move within Romania, provided he adheres to specific legal conditions.

"In a crucial legal decision, Romanian courts today lifted the house arrest imposed on Andrew Emory Tate, replacing it with judicial supervision. This decision marks a significant step, granting Andrew the freedom to travel within Romania, provided he complies with the imposed legal conditions. It comes just a month after a judge refused to send the initial case to trial, ordering its return to DIICOT due to multiple irregularities identified by the judges in the case file," the Tate team reportedly stated.

Representatives of the two brothers also said that Andrew Tate will continue to cooperate and respect the justice system.

Andrew Tate was placed under house arrest in August 2024 amid a new investigation into human trafficking, including minors. In the new case, DIICOT prosecutors allege that Andrew and Tristan Tate, together with members of the alleged criminal group formed around them, used the 'loverboy' method to recruit, starting in 2015, 34 women whom they forced to make pornographic materials that were broadcast for a fee on profile platforms.

Investigators estimate the profits from this exploitation exceeded USD 2.8 million and included significant earnings in cryptocurrency.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)