Andrew Tate placed under house arrest in Romania amid new human trafficking investigation

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been placed under house arrest by a judge at the Bucharest Tribunal amid a new investigation into human trafficking, including minors. Meanwhile, his brother Tristan has been placed under judicial control.

The two were detained for 24 hours in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 21, following house searches carried out by organized crime (DIICOT) prosecutors in a new case of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering.

"The Tate brothers respect the decision and strongly deny all the allegations brought against them, stressing that they are unfounded and not supported by substantial evidence. They will continue to follow the course of justice and remain determined to prove their innocence," representatives of the Tate brothers said, quoted by News.ro.

Outside the court after the judge's decision on Thursday, Andrew Tate said the case is a set-up and called the allegations "absolutely disgusting." "Fair play to that judge who [...] let us free," he said, as quoted by AP.

The Tate brothers are already awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang, along with other associates.

In the new case, DIICOT prosecutors allege that Andrew and Tristan Tate, together with members of the alleged criminal group formed around them, used the 'loverboy' method to recruit, starting in 2015, 34 women whom they forced to make pornographic materials that were broadcast for a fee on profile platforms.

"The material proceeds thus obtained by the defendants from the sexual exploitation of the victims were valued at more than USD 2.8 million and 887,000 tokens," DIICOT said, quoted by News.ro.

One of the Tate brothers also repeatedly had intimate relations with a 15-year-old girl, according to the prosecutors. Moreover, from the exploitation of a 17-year-old foreign woman, he also allegedly gained over USD 1.5 million, benefits "which the defendant fully appropriated."

"In order to hide or disguise the illicit origin of the money resulting from the crime of human trafficking, between December 2023 and July 2024, the two defendants purchased and registered four luxury cars in the names of close people," reads the DIICOT statement. The prosecutors also said that the defendants tried to intimidate victims and witnesses in the case to make them "not to give statements or to give false statements."

Following the house searches carried out this week, the sums of approximately EUR 26,000, RON 81,000, GBP 5,800, and USD 6,400, two luxury watches, laptops, data storage units, documents, and other evidence were identified and seized, the prosecutors also revealed. They also impounded 16 luxury cars and a motorcycle.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)