Romania’s tax authority ANAF launches virtual assistant for taxpayers

Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) announced on Monday, January 26, that it launched ANA, a new virtual assistant designed to help taxpayers access general information about their tax obligations. In the initial testing phase, the chatbot is available exclusively through users’ private virtual space (SPV) accounts, with plans to make it accessible directly via ANAF’s official website at a later stage.

The assistant is intended to provide quick, remote access to basic tax-related information and to reduce the administrative effort required from taxpayers, ANAF said.

At launch, ANA offers a limited set of responses and currently provides general information related to tax obligations for individuals earning income from renting personal property or from independent activities. According to ANAF, the system will be continuously updated and improved as it interacts with users and processes new questions.

The tax authority said the chatbot will gradually expand its scope as it accumulates data and experience, allowing it to address a broader range of tax-related queries in the future.

ANAF has encouraged users to actively engage with the assistant and provide feedback, noting that each interaction contributes to improving the accuracy and relevance of the information provided.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)