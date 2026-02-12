Regional AI Valley: Business communities from Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine host AI & big data event in Bucharest

AmCham Romania, AmCham Moldova, and AmCham Ukraine, and IT industry organizations ANIS Romania, ATIC Moldova, and IT Ukraine will host in Bucharest the third edition of an event dedicated to AI & big data solutions.

AI & Big Data Conference - Regional AI Valley, scheduled to take place on March 6, is meant as “a regional reference point for dialogue on how emerging technologies can enhance competitiveness, good governance, and resilience in Eastern Europe.”

The initiative reflects “the business community’s shared vision on the need for a coordinated regional approach to artificial intelligence, against a backdrop of rapid economic and geopolitical change,” the organizers said.

The event, which is expected to gather international experts, business leaders, public officials, and representatives of academia and public administration, will highlight the role of artificial intelligence and big data in enhancing economic competitiveness, modernizing public administration, and strengthening regional resilience, including in the areas of security and defense.

The event’s first two editions were held in Chișinău.

(Photo: Wrightstudio/ Dreamstime)

