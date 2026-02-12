Business

Regional AI Valley: Business communities from Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine host AI & big data event in Bucharest

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AmCham Romania, AmCham Moldova, and AmCham Ukraine, and IT industry organizations ANIS Romania, ATIC Moldova, and IT Ukraine will host in Bucharest the third edition of an event dedicated to AI & big data solutions.

AI & Big Data Conference - Regional AI Valley, scheduled to take place on March 6, is meant as “a regional reference point for dialogue on how emerging technologies can enhance competitiveness, good governance, and resilience in Eastern Europe.”

The initiative reflects “the business community’s shared vision on the need for a coordinated regional approach to artificial intelligence, against a backdrop of rapid economic and geopolitical change,” the organizers said.

The event, which is expected to gather international experts, business leaders, public officials, and representatives of academia and public administration, will highlight the role of artificial intelligence and big data in enhancing economic competitiveness, modernizing public administration, and strengthening regional resilience, including in the areas of security and defense.

The event’s first two editions were held in Chișinău.

(Photo: Wrightstudio/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Regional AI Valley: Business communities from Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine host AI & big data event in Bucharest

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AmCham Romania, AmCham Moldova, and AmCham Ukraine, and IT industry organizations ANIS Romania, ATIC Moldova, and IT Ukraine will host in Bucharest the third edition of an event dedicated to AI & big data solutions.

AI & Big Data Conference - Regional AI Valley, scheduled to take place on March 6, is meant as “a regional reference point for dialogue on how emerging technologies can enhance competitiveness, good governance, and resilience in Eastern Europe.”

The initiative reflects “the business community’s shared vision on the need for a coordinated regional approach to artificial intelligence, against a backdrop of rapid economic and geopolitical change,” the organizers said.

The event, which is expected to gather international experts, business leaders, public officials, and representatives of academia and public administration, will highlight the role of artificial intelligence and big data in enhancing economic competitiveness, modernizing public administration, and strengthening regional resilience, including in the areas of security and defense.

The event’s first two editions were held in Chișinău.

(Photo: Wrightstudio/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 February 2026
Politics
Colombia reopens Embassy in Bucharest after 24 years of absence
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian emergency number implements video call option, improved location system
12 February 2026
Justice
Romanian mercenary Horaţiu Potra remains in preventive detention
12 February 2026
Energy
Romania to place Lukoil’s local assets under extended state supervision
12 February 2026
M&A
Carrefour announces sale of Romanian operations to local group Pavǎl Holding
12 February 2026
Defense
South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace begins construction of armored vehicle factory in Romania
12 February 2026
Transport
Transport minister says Romania in talks with Hyundai for local H2-powered train production
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia’s invasion