Romanian leading electro-IT retailer Altex donates land for hospital

Altex Romania, the largest electro-IT retailer in the country, wants to donate a 4-hectare land in Piatra Neamt - the hometown of its founder Dan Ostahie - to the municipality for a new hospital.

The land is located on Mihai Viteazul Street, near the Polyvalent Hall.

"I was born and raised in Piatra Neamt. Here, I attended school and high school. I cannot and do not want to remain indifferent to the tragedy that struck the city in November last year," said Dan Ostahie, CEO of Altex.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Altex Group has made important donations to the health system, Emergency Situation Inspectorate (IGSU), and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

