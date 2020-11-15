Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 14:09
Social

New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital

15 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ten patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania, on Saturday evening, November 15. Seven other people were severely injured, including a doctor who jumped into the fire to try and save some of his patients.

The patients who died and those injured in the fire were COVID-19 patients in serious condition who were being treated in the ATI section. The ten victims were 67 to 86 years old.

The doctor who was on duty on Saturday evening went into the fire to try and save the patients but his protective suit caught fire. He thus suffered severe burns on almost half of his body and was transferred to Belgium with a military aircraft on Sunday morning. He will be treated at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels.

The fire broke on Saturday evening, around 18:30. The firefighters arrived at the scene about five minutes after they were called and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. However, a room where eight COVID-19 patients in severe condition were being treated, some of them intubated, burned completely killing all eight patients. Two other patients in another room died as they were being prepared for transfer to another hospital. The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit or an overheated electric cable, according to the firefighters’ preliminary assessments.

The ATI section had just been moved on Saturday from the hospital’s third floor to the second floor. The Neamt prefect initially said the ATI section had no authorization from the firefighters to function on the second floor, but the hospital’s manager claims the ATI section had been authorized to function on the third floor as well as at the second floor.

This new tragedy, which comes just two weeks after Romania commemorated five years since the deadly fire in Colectiv club, once again highlights the vulnerabilities in Romania’s public healthcare sector. When asked if he felt guilty for the tragedy in Piatra Neamt, health minister Nelu Tataru said: “For this situation that has been going on for 30 years, and for the local authorities’ non-involvement, I think we are all guilty in this country, not only the medical system and not only the local authorities, because we have accepted for 30 years to live in such a medical situation."

The Government announced on Sunday that it would start controls in all ATI sections throughout the country to see if all safety measures are being observed. The ATI sections in all hospitals in Romania are currently full with COVID-19 patients in severe condition. About 1,170 COVID-19 patients were being treated in ATI sections as of Sunday, November 15, and there are hardly any ATI beds left.

While all the top politicians, starting with president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Ludovic Orban, and the leaders of the major political parties in Romania sent their condolences to the victims and their families and suspended their election campaign on Sunday, they will likely try to use this tragedy for political gain in the following weeks, given that Romania holds general elections on December 6.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors have started an investigation to find the cause of the fire and those responsible for this tragedy.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ISU Neamt Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 13:23
30 October 2020
Social
State to cover all treatment expenses of survivors of Colectiv club fire in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 14:09
Social

New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital

15 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ten patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania, on Saturday evening, November 15. Seven other people were severely injured, including a doctor who jumped into the fire to try and save some of his patients.

The patients who died and those injured in the fire were COVID-19 patients in serious condition who were being treated in the ATI section. The ten victims were 67 to 86 years old.

The doctor who was on duty on Saturday evening went into the fire to try and save the patients but his protective suit caught fire. He thus suffered severe burns on almost half of his body and was transferred to Belgium with a military aircraft on Sunday morning. He will be treated at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels.

The fire broke on Saturday evening, around 18:30. The firefighters arrived at the scene about five minutes after they were called and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. However, a room where eight COVID-19 patients in severe condition were being treated, some of them intubated, burned completely killing all eight patients. Two other patients in another room died as they were being prepared for transfer to another hospital. The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit or an overheated electric cable, according to the firefighters’ preliminary assessments.

The ATI section had just been moved on Saturday from the hospital’s third floor to the second floor. The Neamt prefect initially said the ATI section had no authorization from the firefighters to function on the second floor, but the hospital’s manager claims the ATI section had been authorized to function on the third floor as well as at the second floor.

This new tragedy, which comes just two weeks after Romania commemorated five years since the deadly fire in Colectiv club, once again highlights the vulnerabilities in Romania’s public healthcare sector. When asked if he felt guilty for the tragedy in Piatra Neamt, health minister Nelu Tataru said: “For this situation that has been going on for 30 years, and for the local authorities’ non-involvement, I think we are all guilty in this country, not only the medical system and not only the local authorities, because we have accepted for 30 years to live in such a medical situation."

The Government announced on Sunday that it would start controls in all ATI sections throughout the country to see if all safety measures are being observed. The ATI sections in all hospitals in Romania are currently full with COVID-19 patients in severe condition. About 1,170 COVID-19 patients were being treated in ATI sections as of Sunday, November 15, and there are hardly any ATI beds left.

While all the top politicians, starting with president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Ludovic Orban, and the leaders of the major political parties in Romania sent their condolences to the victims and their families and suspended their election campaign on Sunday, they will likely try to use this tragedy for political gain in the following weeks, given that Romania holds general elections on December 6.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors have started an investigation to find the cause of the fire and those responsible for this tragedy.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ISU Neamt Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 13:23
30 October 2020
Social
State to cover all treatment expenses of survivors of Colectiv club fire in Bucharest
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania